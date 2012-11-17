Poland sees 100,000-200,000 Poles coming home after Brexit
WARSAW Between 100,000 and 200,000 Poles living in Britain may return home as a result of Britain leaving the European Union, a Polish government ministry said on Monday.
BIELEFELD, Germany Euro zone governments and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are making progress in solving their row over how to make Greece's debt manageable, Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker told Reuters on Saturday.
"I expect us to go the rest of the distance with the IMF," Juncker said on the sidelines of a speech in north-western Germany.
"We are working intensively on a compromise with the IMF on Greece and are making progress," he told Reuters, adding it remained to be seen how much the differences had been narrowed by Tuesday when a meeting of European finance ministers takes place.
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers)
MOSUL, Iraq "My dear family, please forgive me," reads the handwritten letter discarded in the dusty halls of an Islamic State training compound in eastern Mosul.
SEVASTOPOL, Crimea The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich left the port of Sevastopol in Crimea on Monday for the Mediterranean where it will join the country's naval forces deployed near the Syrian coast, a Russian source told Reuters.