NAUEN, Germany European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday advised Greece's new government not to assume the euro zone would simply accept all the promises its leftist leader Alexis Tsipras made to Greek voters about scrapping economic reforms.

Speaking before talks with Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) - junior partners in Angela Merkel's coalition - Juncker told reporters that Tsipras had "only partly addressed" Brussels' concerns about his plans in a speech in Athens on Sunday.

Tsipras laid out plans to dismantle the austerity programme prescribed by Berlin and ruled out any extension of the bailout, setting himself on a collision course with his EU partners.

