BRUSSELS European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday he believes Greece's reforms and financing issues are being resolved after a torrid few weeks.

"I have to recognise that I was very pessimistic during the last weeks because there was no progress whatsoever," Juncker told the European Parliament.

"But now we back in a normal process and I do think that we can come to a conclusion that will be both in favour of Greece, we love Greece, and the European Union," he said.

