LONDON European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said there is a growing belief that a Greek default can be avoided, MNI reported on Tuesday.

"My impression after talking to a series of colleagues is that the feeling is growing that a default should be avoided," Juncker told the news agency in an interview.

He added: "On the other hand all those I've spoken to are insisting on the involvement of the (International Monetary Fund). No deal without the agreement of the IMF."

