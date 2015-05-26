Oil slips towards $50 on doubts over output-cut extension
LONDON Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.
LONDON European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said there is a growing belief that a Greek default can be avoided, MNI reported on Tuesday.
"My impression after talking to a series of colleagues is that the feeling is growing that a default should be avoided," Juncker told the news agency in an interview.
He added: "On the other hand all those I've spoken to are insisting on the involvement of the (International Monetary Fund). No deal without the agreement of the IMF."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
LONDON Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.
LONDON Britain will double the amount of export finance available to support trade with Qatar to 4.5 billion pounds, trade minister Liam Fox said on Monday.