VARNA, Bulgaria The next disbursement of international lenders' aid money for Greece cannot be taken for granted unless the debt-wracked country meets all conditions of the loads, Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday.

"Greece has to know that the targets we have laid out have to be reached and have to be respected. Conditionalities are of paramount importance," Juncker, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, told reporters on a visit to Bulgaria.

"If not it cannot be taken for granted that the next disbursement will take place."

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Sam Cage)