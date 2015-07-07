FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
BRUSSELS The Greek government has until Friday morning to present detailed reform proposals to allow a bailout deal by a Sunday summit, the EU's top two officials said, warning that a failure to do so would risk bankruptcy and Grexit.
"The stark reality is that we have only five days to find a final agreement," the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, told a news conference, flanked by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. "The final deadline ends this week."
Juncker said moves to ease Greece's debt problems could be discussed if a deal is reached this week but warned that the Commission also had contingency plans for a 'Grexit scenario':
"I am strongly against Grexit but I cannot prevent it if the Greek government is not doing what is expected of it," he said.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.