ATHENS Word of concessions by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Brussels had barely reached Athens on Monday when one of his own party's lawmakers, Yannis Michelogiannakis, had already decried them as a "tombstone" for Greece.

"How can you cut a deal that will increase suicides and make people poorer?" he told Greek television late on Monday, hours after Tsipras presented new proposals to European creditors under the threat of a banking collapse and a default.

Michelogiannakis, a former Socialist and doctor who made headlines by joining Syrian refugees on a hunger strike, is just one of several mavericks in Tsipras's ruling Syriza party who could buck the party line and vote in parliament against a painful deal to keep Greece afloat and in the euro zone.

Syriza is a vocal amalgam of leftists of all stripes, from former Socialists to Communists and anti-establishment voices. Its 149 lawmakers in the 300-seat chamber include potential dissenters, from independents like Michelogiannakis, to a prominent far left faction called the "Left Platform".

Given the extent of concessions made by Tsipras - a U-turn from pledges not to impose tax hikes or hurt pensions - a loud outcry from dissenters could prove as much of a challenge for him to face down as the creditors he has been battling.

Whether the dissenters can wreck a deal remains to be seen. Syriza officials privately say that whatever their rhetoric, if Tsipras reaches an agreement with creditors most lawmakers from his party will ultimately back it to prevent the collapse of the country's first radical leftist government.

Party officials say members can express their views freely but are expected to vote the party line or resign their seats in parliament and let the party name replacements.

But Costas Panagopoulos of ALCO pollsters estimates that 5-10 independent-minded Syriza figures like Michelogiannakis could still vote against a deal in parliament. That would put pressure on the bigger far-leftist camp to follow suit.

"We're talking about a serious problem here," he said. "It is difficult to pass the deal through parliament without losses. If the prime minister feels those losses will be significant then there's a strong possibility he could step back."

"DEBT TRUTH"

One figure who could spell trouble for Tsipras is the high-profile parliament speaker Zoe Konstantopoulou, who set up a "debt truth" committee which this month declared that Greece's debt was "illegal, illegitimate, and odious".

A lawyer and activist, she also set up a parliamentary committee to push for World War II reparations from Germany.

There is no formal membership list for Syriza's Left Platform faction, but it is believed to command around 20-30 lawmakers, enough to split the party if they rebel.

The faction's leader is 63-year-old Panagiotis Lafazanis, a veteran Communist who has already visited Russia three times since January to boost ties with Moscow and is fond of calling Greece a "colony" of "ruthless imperialists".

A mathematician by training, Lafazanis cut his teeth in politics as a member of the Communist party in his student days and took part in the anti-junta movement in the 1970s.

Named energy minister by Tsipras, he quickly showed his independent streak, pledging to scrap two major asset sales in the energy sector days after Greece promised its lenders it would not make unilateral moves.

He has said a Greek exit from the euro is not a taboo and accused Greece's creditors of using the most "Machiavellian tactics that the history of colonialism has produced."

Lawmakers close to him include Dimitris Stratoulis - a veteran unionist who is now deputy labour minister. He has been one of the most strident opponents of pension cuts demanded by lenders, saying "they want to subdue, to crush any resistance from the left, anti-bailout government against their policies of never ending austerity in Europe."

Costas Lapavitsas, a 54-year-old economics professor and Japan expert who gave up an academic career in Britain to join the Greek parliament for Syriza, has helped make the case that there are prices that would be too high for Greece to pay to keep the euro.

He dismisses the portrayal of those sharing his views as "wide-eyed people shouting slogans".

"We're not what people imagine - wild and crazy leftists," Lapavitsas told Reuters in an interview this month.

