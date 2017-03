ATHENS Greece is considering imposing a small levy on bank ATM withdrawals to encourage use of credit cards, as part of a broader package of measures aimed at fighting tax evasion, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

"There may be, for example, a small fee on ATM (automated teller machine) withdrawals. This is under discussion as an incentive to use plastic ... It has not been decided yet," Yanis Varoufakis told reporters.

He categorically ruled out any tax on bank deposits.

