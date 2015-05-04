Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
ATHENS Greece plans to pay all its financial obligations on time but expects its EU and IMF creditors to unlock fresh aid as soon as possible, the government spokesman said on Monday.
"Liquidity is a pressing issue," government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told a news conference. "The Greek government is not waiting until the end of May for a liquidity injection. It expects this liquidity to be offered to the Greek economy as soon as possible."
Cash-strapped Athens must repay 750 million euros to the IMF on May 12 amid doubts over whether it can make the payment without fresh aid. "We intend to pay all our financing obligations on time," Sakellaridis said.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington)
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.