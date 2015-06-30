COPENHAGEN Oil and shipping conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday it was experiencing no problems funding operations in Greece or getting paid by Greek customers despite the imposition of capital controls by Athens.

Maersk Line, the world's largest container shipping company, has offices in Greece and vessels passing though its ports. Maersk's terminal operator unit, APM Terminals, was invited to bid for Greece's biggest port, Piraeus Port.

"We are not facing issues funding local operations. Maersk Line continues to receive incoming payments via bank transfers and cash at counter," Maersk said in a statement.

"Customers who are able to transfer from accounts abroad are offered to do so to a collection account in London."

It said it had paid its employees in Greece early in anticipation of capital controls which were imposed after talks between Athens and its foreign creditors collapsed.

(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Jason Neely)