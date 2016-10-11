Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras attends the annual ordinary general meeting of the bank's shareholders in Athens February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greece must wait for a second review of its economic progress by its international lenders before tapping financial markets, Central Bank Governor Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday.

"There is a distance from this (market access)...It cannot happen before the second review is concluded," Stournaras told Greek lawmakers.

"We have to expedite the second review," he added.

Greece signed up to a bailout worth up to 86 billion euros in mid-2015, contingent on a string of economic reforms. On Monday, euro zone finance ministers gave a positive review of the most recent reforms, but divided up the latest tranche of aid to Athens pending further submission of data by Greece.

The second review is expected to start in mid-October.

(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)