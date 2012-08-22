CHISINAU There will be no decisions at Friday's meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Merkel said during a trip to Moldova on Wednesday.

Merkel added she would wait first for a report by the troika of European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund representatives on the progress Greece is making on the reforms international lenders have set as conditions for aid.

Samaras started a European charm offensive on Wednesday with an appeal in Germany's Bild newspaper for more time for Greece to meet its borrowing obligations. He meets Merkel in Berlin on Friday.

