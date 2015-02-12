Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel walks down the stairs upon her arrival at an airport near Minsk, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was looking forward to her first meeting with leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday and that the European Union's tradition was always to work for a compromise.

However, she also cautioned that the credibility of Europe relied on its member states respecting the rules, in an apparent comment on Tsipras's determination to end Greece's international bailout and reverse its austerity measures.

"I would only say that Europe always aims to find a compromise, and that is the success of Europe..." she said. "Germany is ready for that. However, it must also be said that Europe's credibility naturally depends on us respecting rules and being reliable with each other."

"We'll see what proposals the Greeks make. That will be discussed in the framework of the (euro zone) finance ministers who meet again on Monday. So we have a few days' time," she told reporters on arrival at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

