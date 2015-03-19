Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel is looking forward to talking to - and possibly arguing with - Greece's Alexis Tsipras when he pays his first visit to Berlin as prime minister next Monday, she told the German parliament shortly before Thursday's EU summit.
"I have invited the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to Berlin on Monday and I'm looking forward to his visit. We will have time to talk to each other in detail and perhaps also to argue," she said to laughter from the Bundestag lower house.
She added that noone should expect a solution to the problems at Monday's meeting.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown, Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.