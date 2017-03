German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BRUSSELS German chancellor Angela Merkel said there was no basis on which Greece's creditors could make a decision and that Monday's summit of euro zone leaders was only advisory in nature.

"After the Eurogroup meeting there is no basis for a decision, so this can only be an advisory summit," Merkel said on arrival to the summit.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)