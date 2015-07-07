FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Greece must commit to reforms to secure new loans and stressed as she arrived for a euro summit in Brussels on Tuesday that only days were left to secure a deal.
"There is still no basis for negotiations in the ESM programme framework," she said of Greek plans to request a loan from the European Stability Mechanism.
"Without solidarity and reforms it's not possible to go where we want to go," she added. "It's not a matter of weeks but of a few days. We will see what the Greek prime minister will tell us."
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.