BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers she did not expect any new developments on Greece on Tuesday, appearing to dash hopes of a last-minute deal before the bailout programme expires at midnight, two participants at the meeting said.

Merkel also said the consequences of the Greek crisis could be cushioned well and there was no need to fear the effects on the euro zone, said the participants.

She also said that it was important for the 18 remaining euro zone countries to stand together and while compromise between partners was important, there should be no compromise for its own sake, said the sources.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)