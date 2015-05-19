File photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras leave after addressing a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras may meet on the sidelines of a summit in Riga this week between leaders of the European Union and its eastern European partners, a German government official said on Tuesday.

However, such a meeting will not take decisions on Greece's debt and reform negotiations, for which talks with the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund are the decisive format, said the official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)