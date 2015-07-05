ATHENS Greece's deputy finance minister said Sunday's referendum reflected voters' desire to remain in the euro, while rejecting the terms' of a bailout offer by international creditors.

"With the referendum results today, we have a message of 'Yes' to Europe, 'Yes' to the euro but 'No' to the terms of the creditors' proposal." Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas told reporters after a meeting with top bankers.

He also dismissed suggestions that Greece may issue IOUs as a form of parallel domestic currency to pay wages and pensions.

"The government has underlined that its orientation is inside Europe, inside the euro," he said.

