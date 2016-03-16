ATHENS The Greek government has not requested the resignation of its migration minister and any decision will be taken after the prime minister returns from a European Summit in Brussels on Friday, the government spokeswoman told a news briefing.

Defence Minister Panos Kammenos had called on Yannis Mouzalas to resign earlier on Wednesday for failing to use the full name of northern neighbour the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia in a TV interview, calling it simply "Macedonia."

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris)