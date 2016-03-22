Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attends a parliamentary session before a vote on a set of reforms needed for Greece to receive 1 billion euros in further bailout aid in Athens, Greece, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Tuesday authorities aimed to wrap up negotiations on a first review with the country's international lenders by April 12-13.

Tsakalotos, who was speaking in parliament, said he anticipated that there could be a final conclusion with lenders, outlining government obligations and launch discussions with debt relief later in the month.

"I think a solution can be found by April 22," he said.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wants to wrap up reforms quickly to pave the way for talks on debt relief, help restore confidence in the country's economy and persuade the Greek people that their sacrifices over six years of austerity are paying off.

(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)