BRUSSELS It is in everyone's interest that Greece remains in the euro zone, but Athens is reaching the end-game, EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told a news conference.

"We are ready to work day and night for a deal," Moscovici said. "There is little time to avoid the worse ... We are reaching the end of the game. I call on Greek government to come back, seriously, to the negotiating table."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Jan Strupczewski)