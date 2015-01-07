EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
PARIS Questions of Greece exiting the euro or rescheduling its debt are not on the agenda, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told Le Monde newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.
Moscovici added that the European Commission wanted Greece to remain in the euro zone.
"The Commission wants Greece to stay in the euro zone," he was quoted as saying. "It's important for monetary union - its integrity."
He also said the Greek elections did not amount to a potential trigger for a crisis in the currency bloc.
(Reporting by James Regan and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Brian Love)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.