European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici addresses a news conference on tax transparency at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday the Greek government needed to deliver a reform plan urgently to ensure Athens can remain in the euro zone.

"I have no plan B, I only have a plan A, and plan A is Greece in the euro zone, but for Greece to stay in the euro zone we need reforms now, we can't prevaricate," Moscovici, the European Union's economics commissioner, said on France's iTele television.

"We really need - now, there is no time to lose - that the Greek government delivers the reforms we're asking for," the former French finance minister said.

Athens has been stuck in negotiations with its euro zone partners and the IMF over economic reforms required by its lenders to unlock remaining bailout funds.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)