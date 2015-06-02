European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS Talks between Greece and its international creditors are making progress but both sides still need to make further efforts to clinch a deal, EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.

"The discussions are fruitful, they are bearing fruit, there is real progress with a better understanding by both the Greek government and its creditors," Moscovici told France Inter radio.

"In the coming weeks we have to find a solution, I think we are doing it but efforts still need to be made on both sides," Moscovici added.

Greece and its international creditors are stepping up the pace of talks in debt negotiations to stave off the threat of Athens defaulting with a series of payments due in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)