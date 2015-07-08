PARIS EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said it was up to the Greeks to find new ways to solve the country's debt crisis and that a deal was now in sight.

Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the week to come up with fresh proposals in return for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of Europe's currency bloc.

All 28 European Union leaders are due to meet on Sunday.

"The ball is clearly in Greece's camp", Moscovici told France 2 television on Wednesday.

"By Sunday, a solution needs to be found, I think it can be."

Moscovici also said France and Germany had a "common approach" towards Greece.

"There are differences (...) but also the feeling that if France and Germany don't move forward together, nothing happens", he said.

