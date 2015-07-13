PARIS There is a "shared desire" among euro zone heads of state to keep Greece in the single currency, EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.

He spoke after euro zone leaders argued late into the night with near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit, demanding that Athens enact key reforms this week to restore trust before they open talks on a financial rescue to keep it in the euro currency area.

"At the basis of everything there is clearly a shared desire to make sure that Greece stays in the euro zone. I am sure that desire exists," he said on RTL radio.

