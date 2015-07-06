FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
PARIS Greek debt held by the European Central Bank cannot be restructured as that would amount to the ECB financing a government, which is explicitly banned by EU rules, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Monday.
"Greek debt held by the Eurosystem is debt that cannot by its very nature be restructured because that would be monetary financing of a state," Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, told journalists.
He declined to comment further on Greece's debt situation as no decision had yet been taken.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Brian Love)
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .