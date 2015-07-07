FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama has spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras about the Greek financial crisis, the White House said on Tuesday.
The United States continues to encourage all sides to come to an agreement that will keep Greece in the eurozone, which U.S. officials believe is in everyone's best interest, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.