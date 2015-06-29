ATHENS French President Francois Hollande and U.S. President Barack Obama agreed in a phone conversation on Monday to work together to help restart dialogue on a Greek aid-for-reforms package, an aide to Hollande said.

"They have agreed to pool their efforts to facilitate a resumption of the talks so as to find a solution to the crisis as soon as possible and ensure Greece's financial stability," the aide said.

Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Greece on Sunday, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew talked with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

