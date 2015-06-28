WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke on Sunday and agreed that it is "critically important" to find ways to keep Greece in the euro zone, the White House said.

"The leaders affirmed that their respective economic teams are carefully monitoring the situation and will remain in close touch," the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders agreed that it was critically important to make every effort to return to a path that will allow Greece to resume reforms and growth within the euro zone."

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Frances Kerry)