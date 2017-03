LONDON Euro zone countries have given a promising response to proposed reforms put forward by Greece in order to extend its financial rescue programme, the head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Tuesday.

"The latest we heard this morning is that a spokesman of the European Union expressed that the list of reforms that were submitted to them were, and I quote, 'satisfactorily comprehensible'," Angel Gurria told reporters in London.

"I think those two words were used, which sounds quite promising, I think you'll agree."

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alison Williams)