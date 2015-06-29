BoE's Vlieghe says inflation rise does not mean rate hike - The Times
Bank of England policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe said a rise in inflation would not make him consider raising interest rates, The Times reported on Friday.
BERLIN Greece still has the chance to accept an offer to remain in the euro zone but there won't be any renegotiating and if Athens doesn't take up the offer it won't be the end of the world, Germany's EU Commissioner told German newspaper Handelsblatt.
"The offer to Greece to stay in the euro zone still stands but if that doesn't succeed, it wouldn't be the end of the world," Guenther Oettinger said in an interview published on Monday.
He added that if the country did quit the euro zone, it could revamp itself within a decade to such an extent that "a return to the currency union would definitely be possible".
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)
Bank of England policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe said a rise in inflation would not make him consider raising interest rates, The Times reported on Friday.
U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson and JPMorgan Chase & Co became the latest big U.S. companies to suspend all digital advertising on Google's YouTube, over concerns that its ads may have appeared on channels that broadcast offensive videos.