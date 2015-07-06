FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
ATHENS Leaders of Greece's main ruling and opposition political parties have given written asurances they will back Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in talks with creditors, the leader of Tsipras' junior coalition partner said on Monday.
The remarks by right-wing Independence Greeks leader Panos Kammenos followed talks between political leaders at the presidential mansion in Athens, after Greeks on Sunday voted resoundingly to reject the terms of an international aid deal.
They were due to issue a joint statement.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Matt Robinson)
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .