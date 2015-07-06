FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
ATHENS Greece's main opposition and ruling parties issued a joint declaration on Monday backing the government's efforts to clinch a new aid deal, a move by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to cement broad support after a resounding referendum win.
"The government is taking the responsibility to continue the talks, and each political leader will contribute respectively within the framework of his/her institutional and political role," said the statement, issued by the presidency.
The leaders said they were seeking a deal with European and IMF creditors that ensure adequate funding, credible reforms, a growth plan and the commitment to start discussions on the sustainability of Greece's massive debt.
Their immediate priority was to get banks open again, they said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson)
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .