FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
LONDON Britain has drawn up contingency plans to help its nationals in Greece if the situation there worsens following the imposition of capital controls, finance minister George Osborne said on Monday.
"The foreign office have put in place contingency plans to step up the support that they can provide on the ground should the situation deteriorate," Osborne told parliament.
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.