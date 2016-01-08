Mitsos Dan, a worker from Albania, welds parts of agricultural machinery at a factory in Athens, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

ATHENS Greek industrial output rose by 1.8 percent in November compared to the same period last year, after declining by 1.9 percent in the previous month, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.

Manufacturing production rose by 1.1 percent from the same month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output shrank 1.3 percent while electricity production rose by 5.5 percent.

November's reading showed the 12-month-to-November industrial output index expanded 0.1 percent compared to the same period in 2014.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)