Britain should stress jobs, prosperity in Brexit talks - Hammond
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
BRUSSELS There are no heightened concerns among euro zone finance ministers over Greece, despite a lack of agreement on closing a review of reforms agreed under the country's latest bailout, Italy's finance ministers Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.
Asked whether Greece was again causing concern, Padoan told reporters on entering a meeting of euro zone finance ministers which is to discuss Greece:
"I don't see signs of higher concern. I instead see and hope to see some sign of progress. We will see at the Eurogroup meeting."
LONDON The deluge of cash poured into the euro zone economy in recent years by the European Central Bank appears to have finally resulted in solid - and more importantly, steady - economic growth, along with rising inflationary pressures.
LONDON British inflation is more sensitive to changes in the value of sterling and commodity prices than existing economic models suggest, Bank of England official Kristin Forbes said in a research paper released on Friday.