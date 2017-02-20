BRUSSELS There are no heightened concerns among euro zone finance ministers over Greece, despite a lack of agreement on closing a review of reforms agreed under the country's latest bailout, Italy's finance ministers Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.

Asked whether Greece was again causing concern, Padoan told reporters on entering a meeting of euro zone finance ministers which is to discuss Greece:

"I don't see signs of higher concern. I instead see and hope to see some sign of progress. We will see at the Eurogroup meeting."

(Reporting By Francesci Guarascio; writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)