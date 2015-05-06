ATHENS Greece has made a 200-million-euro (148 million pound) interest payment to the International Monetary Fund that fell due on Wednesday, a Greek official familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"It's done, the money is on its way," the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Cash-strapped Athens is quickly running out of money while it tries to persuade euro zone partners and the IMF to extend further aid. The payment on Wednesday was not expected to be a problem for the country, but a 750 million euro payment to the IMF that falls due on May 12 is expected to be a bigger struggle.

