BRUSSELS There is "no way" euro zone finance ministers will release funds for Greece to meet a crucial payment to the International Monetary Fund due by midnight (2200 GMT) to avoid a default, a euro zone official said on Tuesday.

Asked by Reuters whether ministers, due to hold an emergency conference call at 1700 GMT on Greece's request for an extension to its international bailout might agree to release enough money to make the IMF payment, the official responded: "No way."

Another person with knowledge of the matter also said there was no question of an immediate release of funds.

(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)