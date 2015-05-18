EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday a deal with creditors to unlock aid must not impose further pension cuts but rather address the country's long-term funding troubles and include a "bold" investment programme.
Greece and its EU and IMF creditors have been locked in talks for months on a cash-for-reforms deal without a breakthrough. Athens has refused to allow wage and pension cuts to be part of any deal.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.