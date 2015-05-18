Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech during the Economist Conference on ''Europe: The comeback, Greece: How resilient?'' in Athens May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday a deal with creditors to unlock aid must not impose further pension cuts but rather address the country's long-term funding troubles and include a "bold" investment programme.

Greece and its EU and IMF creditors have been locked in talks for months on a cash-for-reforms deal without a breakthrough. Athens has refused to allow wage and pension cuts to be part of any deal.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)