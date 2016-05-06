Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras walks to the podium to deliver a speech during a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pauses as he addresses his lawmakers during a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged his Syriza party lawmakers on Friday to approve a bill on pension reforms in a parliamentary vote on Sunday to make the country's ailing social security system viable.

"We are voting on an ambitious reform which brings the pensions system of the country onto a viable track," Tsipras said.

"The necessity to make an intervention into the pension system must be understood by all. It was a necessity borne from the need to make it viable. ... It was a one-way street, with or without an agreement," he said, referring to a multi-billion euro financial bailout Greece has signed up to with international lenders.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Renee Maltezou)