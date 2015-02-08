ATHENS Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras laid out plans on Sunday to dismantle Greece's "cruel" austerity programme. Here are some highlights from his speech.

DEBT TALKS WITH THE EU

Tsipras said the Greek government cannot ask for an extension to its bailout because the bailout failed.

Greece will respect the modus operandi of the euro zone, but will not condemn the Greek economy to everlasting recession with "illogical and unrealistic" primary surpluses.

Greece wants to service its debt and invites its partners to join it in finding a way to work together

It will comply with the rules of fiscal balance and a balanced budget but at the same time deal with social destruction, putting an end to austerity and a humanitarian crisis.

PUBLIC SECTOR AND EFFICIENCY SAVINGS

Public sector workers who were made redundant unconstitutionally will be reinstated.

Almost half of some 700 ministry cars will be cancelled and the government will cut the number of staff at the prime ministerial residence by 30 percent.

Sale of at least one of the government aircraft.

LABOUR LAWS

Immediate reintroduction of collective wage bargaining

Rules to protect workers from mass lay-offs

CRONYISM

The new government will show full confidence in public sector workers regardless of their political beliefs.

There will be investigations into state contracts where there has been evidence of irregularities of any kind.

BANKS

Tsipras said his government would introduce a law to stop home foreclosures and he will not allow the selling of non-performing bank loans to speculative funds.

He said they will re-vamp the law concerning bank bailouts in cooperation with private stakeholders.

STATE ASSETS

The government will not continue the "crime" of selling off state property.

It will create a "National Wealth and Social Security Fund" into which income from the development of natural gas and minerals and state property will go.

IMMIGRATION

There will be an immediate law granting nationality to the children of immigrants.

SOCIAL WELFARE

Free energy, housing and health care will be given to "victims of the cruelty of the bailout".

TAXATION

Personal tax-free allowance to rise to 12,000 euros

Crackdown on tax evasion

Unpopular real estate tax 'ENFIA' to be scrapped this year with a new tax on high value property to be introduced.

