ATHENS Two thirds of Greeks believe their leftist government will have to climb down in its standoff with international creditors and deliver the bulk of concessions needed to seal a deal, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

In the poll by GPO for Mega TV, 67.8 percent of respondents expected most of the compromises to be made by Athens. Only 19.4 percent believed the lenders, including the European Union, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, will yield more to reach an agreement to unlock remaining aid.

Greece and its creditors hardened their stances on Monday after the collapse of talks aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit, prompting Germany's EU commissioner to say the time had come to prepare for a "state of emergency".

The poll showed that 56.3 percent of Greeks blame the creditors for the talks dragging on over the past four months while 37.4 percent said the Greek government's stance was at fault.

