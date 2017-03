ATHENS A new opinion poll on Greece's bailout referendum on Sunday pointed to a closely balanced result with a slight lead for the Yes vote in favour of the bailout on 44.8 percent against 43.4 percent for the No vote backed by the leftwing government.

The poll, conducted by the ALCO polling institute and published in the Ethnos newspaper on Friday, showed 11.8 percent undecided.

It also showed 74 percent wanted to remain in the euro against 15 percent, who wanted a "national currency" and 11 percent undecided.

(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by James Mackenzie)