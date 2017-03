ATHENS Greek voters in favour of creditors' proposals were marginally ahead by 0.6 points to those poised to reject them in Sunday's referendum, an opinion poll published on the website of Proto Thema said on Friday.

The survey by Alco pollsters on behalf of the newspaper said 41.7 percent of respondents would vote 'Yes' on Sunday, 41.1 percent would vote 'No' and 10.7 percent were undecided, Proto Thema said.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)