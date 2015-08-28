ATHENS Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' Syriza party would get 25 percent of the vote in a Sept. 20 snap election, versus 22 percent for the conservative New Democracy party, a University of Macedonia opinion poll showed on Friday.

Tsipras abruptly resigned last week, days after clinching an 86 billion-euro (63 billion pounds) bailout package from European and International Monetary Fund lenders, hoping to crush a rebellion by far-left lawmakers and tighten his grip on power.

The survey for Greek Skai TV showed that Popular Unity, a party formed last week by disaffected Syriza rebels who oppose the country's latest 86 billion-euro bailout, would be backed by 5 percent of those polled.

Centrist party Potami ranked third along with the KKE communist party at 6 percent each, followed by far-right Golden Dawn at 5.5 percent.

Syriza's former coalition ally, the right-wing Independent Greeks party would score 2 percent, below the 3 percent threshold to win seats in parliament.

The poll said 14.5 percent of those surveyed were undecided.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Andrew Roche)