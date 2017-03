A banner showing former Greek Prime Minister and leader of leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras is seen in central Athens, Greece, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

ATHENS Greece's leftist Syriza party has a 1 percentage point lead over its conservative rival New Democracy, a poll published on Friday showed.

The poll by the University of Macedonia said Syriza would secure 28.5 percent of the vote in a national election on Sept. 20 and New Democracy would get 27.5 percent. The far-right Golden Dawn party placed third with 7 percent.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by John Stonestreet)