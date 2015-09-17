Former primer minister and leftist Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras (L) arrives to a televised debate in Athens, Greece, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

A woman walks past a bus stop displaying an election poster of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist Syriza party in Athens, Greece, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

ATHENS Greece's leftist Syriza party has a 0.6 percentage point lead over the conservative New Democracy party, a Kapa Research poll for To Vima newspaper showed on Thursday.

The poll showed Syriza was set to get 29 percent of the vote in a national election on Sept. 20, while New Democracy would get 28.4 percent.

Most surveys over the last two weeks have put the two parties virtually neck and neck.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 15-16, meaning it took account of voter reactions to Monday's televised debate between the parties' leaders - ex-prime minister Alexis Tsipras of Syriza and Vangelis Meimarakis of New Democracy.

A previous survey by the same pollster on Sept. 12 had shown Syriza had a 0.5 percentage point lead.

The Kapa survey showed the far-right Golden Dawn party ranking third with 6.7 percent, followed by the socialist PASOK party and the communist KKE party. It put undecided voters at 7.4 percent.

The poll showed the Independent Greeks party, the junior partner in the previous coalition government, barely making it into parliament with support at the 3.0 percent entry threshold.

Two opinion polls published on Wednesday differed ahead of Sunday's national election, with one giving leftists a four percentage point lead over conservatives and the other putting the conservatives marginally ahead.

Date Poll Syriza ND Potami GD KKE Pasok IG PU UC

17/9 Kapa 29.0 28.4 5.0 6.7 5.5 5.9 3.0 3.5 3.2

16/9 UoM 29.5 30.0 5.0 6.5 5.5 5.0 2.5 3.0 4.0

16/9 Pro Rata 28.0 24.0 5.5 7.5 5.0 5.0 2.5 3.0 3.0

15/9 Pulse 27.0 27.5 5.0 6.5 5.0 6.5 2.0 3.5 2.5

14/9 Metron 31.6 31.6 5.9 7.2 6.2 5.3 3.0 3.8 3.9

12/9 Kapa 26.7 26.2 5.0 7.0 5.9 6.1 3.1 4.2 3.6

12/9 P.Issue 31.0 31.0 4.5 7.0 6.5 8.0 2.0 4.0 3.0

12/9 Alco 25.4 24.7 4.0 6.4 6.2 5.1 2.6 3.4 3.9

12/9 MRB 25.9 25.5 4.9 6.1 5.7 5.3 2.6 3.2 3.9

11/9 UoM 28.5 27.5 5.0 7.0 6.0 5.5 2.0 3.0 4.5

11/9 GPO 26.0 25.8 4.4 6.5 5.7 6.0 3.0 3.6 3.3

11/9 Metron 31.7 31.3 5.5 6.2 5.9 5.2 3.0 3.3 5.9

11/9 Pro Rata 28.5 23.5 4.0 6.5 4.5 4.5 2.5 2.5 3.5

8/9 Pulse 26.5 26.0 5.0 6.5 5.5 6.0 2.0 3.5 3.5

5/9 Marc 24.4 24.0 5.1 5.9 4.8 4.3 2.8 3.6 3.6

5/9 Kapa 26.5 25.9 5.1 6.5 5.3 5.8 3.0 4.7 3.5

4/9 MRB 29.6 29.6 5.4 7.2 5.9 6.1 2.7 4.3 4.6

4/9 UoM 27.0 27.0 5.5 6.5 6.0 4.5 1.5 4.0 4.5

4/9 Metron 23.4 24.0 4.8 5.1 5.2 4.0 2.0 3.4 4.0

3/9 Pulse 25.5 25.0 5.0 6.0 5.0 5.5 2.5 4.0 3.5

2/9 GPO 25.0 25.3 4.6 5.5 5.1 5.3 3.0 4.0

2/9 Alco 23.0 22.6 4.4 6.1 5.5 4.2 2.0 3.9

1/9 Pulse 26.0 25.0 5.0 6.0 5.0 5.0 2.5 4.0

29/8 Alco 22.6 21.1 5.1 6.3 4.7 4.1 2.4 4.0

29/8 Kapa 27.3 24.2 5.5 6.8 5.0 4.3 3.0 4.8

29/8 MRB 24.6 22.8 5.6 6.2 4.7 3.9 2.3 4.2

28/8 ProRata 23 19.5 4.0 6.5 5.0 4.5 2.0 3.5

28/8 UoM 25 22 6.0 5.5 6.0 4.5 2.0 5.0

28/8 Marc 25.3 23.2 5.8 5.5 4.2 4.4 3.0 3.8

28/8 Metron 29 27.8 6.7 8.3 4.1

----------------------------------------------------------

ND: Conservative New Democracy party

Syriza: Radical Left Coalition party

GD: Far-right Golden Dawn party

IG: Right-wing Independent Greeks party

PASOK: Socialist party

KKE: Communist party

PU: Popular Unity hard-left breakaway from Syriza

UC: Union of Centrists

UOM: University of Macedonia

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Miral Fahmy)