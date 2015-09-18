New Democracy party supporters attend their closing election rally in Omonia square in central Athens, Greece, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

ATHENS Greece's conservative New Democracy party has a lead of 1.4 percentage points over the leftist Syriza party ahead of a national election on Sunday, a Metrisi poll for the Eleftheros Typos newspaper showed on Friday.

The poll showed New Democracy was set to get 28.5 percent of the vote on Sept. 20, while Syriza would get 27.1 percent.

Most surveys over the last two weeks have put the two parties virtually neck and neck.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 15 and 17, meaning it took account of voter reactions to Monday's televised debate between the parties' leaders - ex-prime minister Alexis Tsipras of Syriza and Vangelis Meimarakis of New Democracy.

The Metrisi survey showed the far-right Golden Dawn party ranking third, with 5.6 percent, followed by the communist KKE party, with 5.4 percent, and the socialist PASOK party with 5.1 percent.

It showed support for the Independent Greeks party, the junior partner in the previous coalition government, below the 3.0 percent threshold needed to enter parliament.

Four opinion polls on Thursday underlined the tightness of Greece's election campaign, offering different outcomes but all pointing to no outright winner when ballots are cast.

Date Poll Syriza ND Potami GD KKE Pasok IG PU UC

18/9 Metrisi 27.128.5 4.7 5.6 5.4 5.1 2.7 3.2 3.1

17/9 Alco 30.2 29.8 5.9 8.3 7.7 6.5 3.7 4.4 4.2

17/9 Metron 31.6 31.9 5.9 6.7 6.2 5.2 2.7 3.4 3.6

17/9 Pulse 28.0 28.0 5.0 6.5 5.0 6.5 2.5 3.5 3.0

17/9 Kapa 29.0 28.4 5.0 6.7 5.5 5.9 3.0 3.5 3.2

16/9 UoM 29.5 30.0 5.0 6.5 5.5 5.0 2.5 3.0 4.0

16/9 Pro Rata 28.0 24.0 5.5 7.5 5.0 5.0 2.5 3.0 3.0

15/9 Pulse 27.0 27.5 5.0 6.5 5.0 6.5 2.0 3.5 2.5

14/9 Metron 31.6 31.6 5.9 7.2 6.2 5.3 3.0 3.8 3.9

12/9 Kapa 26.7 26.2 5.0 7.0 5.9 6.1 3.1 4.2 3.6

12/9 P.Issue 31.0 31.0 4.5 7.0 6.5 8.0 2.0 4.0 3.0

12/9 Alco 25.4 24.7 4.0 6.4 6.2 5.1 2.6 3.4 3.9

12/9 MRB 25.9 25.5 4.9 6.1 5.7 5.3 2.6 3.2 3.9

11/9 UoM 28.5 27.5 5.0 7.0 6.0 5.5 2.0 3.0 4.5

11/9 GPO 26.0 25.8 4.4 6.5 5.7 6.0 3.0 3.6 3.3

11/9 Metron 31.7 31.3 5.5 6.2 5.9 5.2 3.0 3.3 5.9

11/9 Pro Rata 28.5 23.5 4.0 6.5 4.5 4.5 2.5 2.5 3.5

8/9 Pulse 26.5 26.0 5.0 6.5 5.5 6.0 2.0 3.5 3.5

5/9 Marc 24.4 24.0 5.1 5.9 4.8 4.3 2.8 3.6 3.6

5/9 Kapa 26.5 25.9 5.1 6.5 5.3 5.8 3.0 4.7 3.5

4/9 MRB 29.6 29.6 5.4 7.2 5.9 6.1 2.7 4.3 4.6

4/9 UoM 27.0 27.0 5.5 6.5 6.0 4.5 1.5 4.0 4.5

4/9 Metron 23.4 24.0 4.8 5.1 5.2 4.0 2.0 3.4 4.0

3/9 Pulse 25.5 25.0 5.0 6.0 5.0 5.5 2.5 4.0 3.5

2/9 GPO 25.0 25.3 4.6 5.5 5.1 5.3 3.0 4.0

2/9 Alco 23.0 22.6 4.4 6.1 5.5 4.2 2.0 3.9

1/9 Pulse 26.0 25.0 5.0 6.0 5.0 5.0 2.5 4.0

29/8 Alco 22.6 21.1 5.1 6.3 4.7 4.1 2.4 4.0

29/8 Kapa 27.3 24.2 5.5 6.8 5.0 4.3 3.0 4.8

29/8 MRB 24.6 22.8 5.6 6.2 4.7 3.9 2.3 4.2

28/8 ProRata 23 19.5 4.0 6.5 5.0 4.5 2.0 3.5

28/8 UoM 25 22 6.0 5.5 6.0 4.5 2.0 5.0

28/8 Marc 25.3 23.2 5.8 5.5 4.2 4.4 3.0 3.8

28/8 Metron 29 27.8 6.7 8.3 4.1

----------------------------------------------------------

ND: Conservative New Democracy party

Syriza: Radical Left Coalition party

GD: Far-right Golden Dawn party

IG: Right-wing Independent Greeks party

PASOK: Socialist party

KKE: Communist party

PU: Popular Unity hard-left breakaway from Syriza

UC: Union of Centrists

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)